Peterborough gets a one-stop shop for food lovers on Lincoln Road

Famed for its wide variety of takeaways, Peterborough’s Lincoln Road now has a restaurant covering pretty much all offerings.

Big Mouth opened this week at Millfield - owner Zeeshan Manzoor fancied a name which was quirky, catchy and stood out, quite different to his city centre peri peri chicken restaurant Five Lads.

Big Mouth diner at Lincoln Road. EMN-190212-170534009

“There are some similarities though,” he said. “There is the same clean and fresh look to the place as Five Lads - this is the stand out shop on Lincoln Road.”

And the concept?

“Lincoln Road is famous for its takeaways so I wanted to bring something that can offer everything - pizza, burger, fried chicken, grilled chicken, all in one place,” he added

The 40-seat restaurant has undergone quite a renovation including a whole new kitchen and opens seven days a week.

Big Mouth diner at Lincoln Road. EMN-190212-170651009

Big Mouth diner at Lincoln Road. EMN-190212-170702009