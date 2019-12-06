Peterborough gets a one-stop shop for food lovers on Lincoln Road

Famed for its wide variety of takeaways, Peterborough’s Lincoln Road now has a restaurant covering pretty much all offerings.
Big Mouth opened this week at Millfield - owner Zeeshan Manzoor fancied a name which was quirky, catchy and stood out, quite different to his city centre peri peri chicken restaurant Five Lads.
“There are some similarities though,” he said. “There is the same clean and fresh look to the place as Five Lads - this is the stand out shop on Lincoln Road.”
And the concept?
“Lincoln Road is famous for its takeaways so I wanted to bring something that can offer everything - pizza, burger, fried chicken, grilled chicken, all in one place,” he added
The 40-seat restaurant has undergone quite a renovation including a whole new kitchen and opens seven days a week.