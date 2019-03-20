Peterborough garden to be rejuvenated thanks to new lottery funding

A garden in Peterborough is to be rejuvenated thanks to new lottery funding.

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) has received a grant of £1,700 from Postcode Local Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, to transform the garden area behind the South Bretton Family and Community Centre in Tyesdale into a child friendly community garden and playground.

The garden will include a seating area, sensory planting, fruit trees, bird tables and areas that attract insects and wildlife.

The work to the garden will be done as part of a supported volunteer programme for young people aged 16-24, who will gain vital experience to support their quest for work.

Volunteers will continue to look after the garden once the work has been completed, encouraging the local community to take ownership of the space.

The garden forms part of the family and community centre which provides support and training opportunities and is run by CKH in partnership with Middleton Primary School.

CKH chief executive Claire Higgins said: “This community centre is located at the heart of a community which faces some challenges. We are working hard to regenerate the area, with a large scale project to improve the nearby flat complex and the public space outside the community centre.

“This grant is the icing on the cake and we’re extremely grateful to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for this support. The garden will provide such a valuable resource for the whole community. We are really delighted to have been awarded this grant.”

To find more about the community centre and the garden project, including how you can get involved as a volunteer or join in the courses and activities, follow Cross Keys Homes on Facebook or visit www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk.