Peterborough fundraisers’ cheque given to breast care unit

Supporters and sponsors from the recent record-breaking fundraising breast care ladies luncheon in the city handed over a cheque for £17,700 to Peterborough City Hospital Breast Care Unit last week.

The fundraising event, held at the Holiday Inn West, was sold out with 340 women attending to hear celebrity TV GP Hilary Jones address the audience.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Kev Lawrence hosted the event with musical entertainment provided by Sinatra tribute singer Morgan Perkins.

Claire Hall, breast care nurse specialist from Peterborough City Hospital stressed the importance of self examination and attending regular screening programmes.

The event, the brainchild of Carol Collier, has become one of the most popular events in the city’s social calendar.

Previous fundraising from the lunch has been used to re-furb rooms in the unit and purchase vital equipment. This year’s event was sponsored by Buckles Solicitors, The Larkfleet Group, Anne Corder Recruitment, BGL, Whittlesey Catering Hire, Holiday Inn Peterborough West and Premier Kitchens.