Peterborough fundraiser completes heartfelt charity campaign

A charity fundraiser has said meeting his latest challenge is one of the most special moments of his life after raising enough money for a crucial piece of lifesaving equipment.

Mohammed Farooq, who runs the Maharanis restaurant in Hampton, raised £70,000 to buy a Cardiac Echo machine for Peterborough City Hospital.

The money was raised by holding special charity nights at his restaurant - and also setting up a special menu to raise more money.

Mr Farooq - who was awarded the British Empire Medal last year after raising tens of thousands of pounds for a range of charities in the past- visited the hospital this week to deliver the good news - and the final cheque.

He said: “It has been a huge challenge to raise the money - £70,000 is not a small amount of money. In fact, it is by far the biggest amount I have raised in the 15 years I have been fundraising.

“Because it has been such a challenge, completing the campaign in such a small amount of time (the appeal was launched in May last year) it really is a very special moment.

“It is a legacy I can leave for others. The machine has a life span of 15 years, and it is such an important piece of equipment.”

The Cardiac Echo Machine will help specialists diagnose heart problems in young children at an early age.

Mr Farooq said he was inspired to help the hospital after his son, born prematurely, was helped at Peterborough City Hospital - so he asked bosses for their ‘wishlist.’

He is now planning his next campaign -but he paid tribute to the people who helped raise the cash.

He said: “We have had people coming from all over to help.

“A netball team in Hampton came and donated money recently, and we have been supported by the Peterborough Lions and the Peterborough Rotary Club.

“I am looking at one the next challenge will be. If there are any projects in the city that we could raise money for we will have a look at what we can do.

“We have proved this time that no job is too big!”

Anyone who wishes to nominate a good cause should contact Mr Farooq at the restaurant in Hargate Way.