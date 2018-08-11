Peterborough fund founder donates £80k to charity

Castor mum Zoe Crowson, the founder of the Phoebe Research Fund, has spoken of her pride after presenting £80,000 to national charity CURE EB.

Zoe’s daughter Phoebe suffers from Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB), a skin condition which causes the skin to blister and shear at the slightest touch causing the equivalent to a third degree burn.

Phoebe Crowson

After presenting the cheque to Sharmilla Collins of national charity CURE EB, Zoe, pictured with partner Steven Arnold, said it was such a nice feeling being part of something which could potentially cure not only her daughter Phoebe but other children who suffer with this devastating skin condition.

The founders of CURE EB, Sharmila and James Collins are also parents to fellow RDEB sufferer Sohana. They previously raised funds under the name of The Sohana Fund and recently changed the name to CURE EB to take a more national approach.

Zoe commented “I have huge admiration for Sohana’s parents, they have already funded projects which I put my entire trust in and know how important a cure is to them personally.

“Sohana is now 16 and at the time of handing over the funds was awaiting a throat stretch the following day.”

Zoe and Sharmila’s daughters have never had a day free from pain, never had a playtime and are continually having to have their wound care tended to. Both mums remain positive and Sharmila inspired Zoe to set up Phoebe Research Fund in 2015.

For Zoe, the fundraising goes on with a Santa Fun Run at Burghley House organized by The Rotary Club of Stamford and The Pilot Fish Annual Golf Day on the calendar.

On October 26 and 27, Psychotastic Productions - formed by Zoe and former Coronation Street star Steven - are staging Kes at the Stamford Corn Exchange, with 25 per cent of the profits going to the Phoebe Research Fund.

For tickets go to www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk.