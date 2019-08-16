Peterborough fun day raises £4k for CF Trust

A teenage Cystic Fibrosis sufferer from Peterborough has raised £4,000 as a thank-you to the charity that does so much to help people like him.

With help from family and friends Samee Ul Hussain staged a Family Fun Day in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust at the Gladstone Community Centre last month.

Cheque presentation For the 'Family Fun Day' at More cars Ltd.'Ayub Chaudry Sahib,Cllr wayne Fitzgerald, Samee Ul Hussain, Ishfaq Hussain, John Peach,Katie Kirby, Nazia Rafiq and Mohammed Zia-Dean Hussain.

As a CF sufferer – as are two of his siblings – he has to undergo a daily regime of treatments and therapies.

The 19-year-old said: “Despite the strenuous battles and the many ups and downs which I have experienced along the way, I continue to persevere as I don’t want the condition to defeat me mentally or physically.

“Along the way, I have experienced numerous setbacks including loosing my hearing at the age of 16 while studying for my GCSEs, relying on cochlear implants for hearing, also a declining lung function which has resulted in permanent damage to my lungs which has caused me severe breathing problems.”

The event was kindly sponsored by More Cars Ltd, Central Auto Services, Sahara The Polish Shop and AA Accountants and was attended by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz and many other city councillors.

The fun day

The event was attended by over 700 people who enjoyed a range of fun activities including rodeo bull, gladiator duel, wrestling in sumo outfits, mendi and face painting plus a range of stalls. There was also a raffle with prizes donated by Deens, Five Lads, Creams, The Hijama Clinic, Hannahs Cakes, Zada,El-eshas and Harlequin party shop.

Samee added: “ I would like to say a massive thank you to my aunt (Nazia Hussain) for helping me to organise the event and to all the stall holders and volunteers for their fantastic support on the day. Without all the help and support this event would not have been possible.”