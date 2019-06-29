Peterborough Freemasons launch their Light Blue Club

Like all charitable organisations, Freemasonry moves with the times. Much of its information is now provided online, through websites, Facebook pages and Twitter feeds, and there are many social events during the year where family and friends can attend, writes Freemason Craig Bunday..

It is this forward thinking approach that has led many districts in the country to form clubs for new and young Masons. The idea being that these new Masons get together at their local centre for social events, and in a similar way, also meet up at larger events throughout the county and further afield.

It is affectionately called ‘the Light Blue Club’, alluding to the colour of the aprons worn by newer members of Freemasonry.

In late May, Peterborough’s recently formed branch of The Light Blue Club held its inaugural event. Over 50 Masons and their wives added a little spice to their lives with a “beer and curry” evening.

Young and newer Masons from the various Peterborough Lodges gathered together to enjoy a convivial evening of food , drink and fun at the Ellindon Masonic Centre.

During the evening, local chairman Steve Winterton thanked everyone for attending , explained the informal and social nature of the club and invited members to consider the activities and events that they would be interested in for future occasions.

The committee would then be taking these suggestions forward to plan the next event to build on the successful start to the club.

With this new social arm of Freemasonry successfully launched in Peterborough and at many other local towns, now is a great time to get involved.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call the Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948. There are many informal evenings where you can come along and find out what Freemasonry is all about.