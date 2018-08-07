Peterborough flat set on fire in arson attack

A flat in Peterborough was set on fire in an arson attack.

Fire crews were sent to Greenham in South Bretton at around 11.20pm last night.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said “one female casualty was treated for smoke inhalation and was left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said: “We didn’t attend this incident. Our understanding is that they self-presented at hospital.”

Cambridgeshire police said they are investigating an arson.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 603 of August 6 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.