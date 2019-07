Fire crews were called to a flat fire in Peterborough last week.

On Friday (July 5) at 7.25pm one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to flat fire in Paston Ridings.

Fire news

The firefighters extinguished the flames and had returned to their stations by 8.20pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.