Peterborough firm’s Christmas party raises£3,000 for charities

The annual Princebuild Christmas dinner dance provided guests with a night of festive entertainment with a charitable element to the evening that saw £3,000 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Peterborough Breast Cancer Care Ward.

The 240 staff and guests had an enjoyable evening at the Holiday Inn West, hosted by Kev Lawrence of BBC Cambridgeshire with singing from Peter Jay as well as casino tables and a disco. There was also a special appearance from Posh legend Barry Fry, who helped out by calling the ingo and also donated a fantastic Posh raffle prize.