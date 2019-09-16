Peterborough firefighters rescue snake stuck in cage ornament

Firefighters are used to tackling all kinds of emergencies, but they were in for a surprise this morning when a member of the public brought in a corn snake which had become stuck.

The corn snake was brought into Stanground Fire Station shortly after 10am this morning with the person’s pet stuck in a cage ornament.

The rescued snake. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

It’s not known if the firefighters saw the hiss-terical side of the situation, but fortunately they were able to use tools to remove the snake from the ornament, meaning owner and pet could leave the fire station happy 40 minutes later.

The rescued snake. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service