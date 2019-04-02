Peterborough field fire started deliberately

A field was deliberately set on fire yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 1).

At 5.36pm one crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to a field fire near Stanham Way, Stanground.

The field, which measures around 20m by 25m, was well alight.

Firefighters tackled the flames before returning to their stations.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.