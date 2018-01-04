Peterborough family of four ‘turned away from restaurant after being mistaken for travellers’

A family of four claim they were turned away from a new pub and restaurant in Hampton after allegedly being mistaken for travellers.

The Radford family from Bretton said they were barred entry from the new Mulberry Tree Farm carvery at lunchtime on New Year’s Day by security despite other cars in front being let in.

Mulberry Tree Farm at Hampton - barriered off EMN-180201-173654009

Mum Kayleigh (30) claimed herself, husband Phil (31), daughter Sophia (2) and son Isaac (1) were told they were not allowed in.

She said they were only allowed past a security barrier into the car park after Phil showed ID, before they were then asked by another of the eight door staff where they came from and where they lived.

Kayleigh told the Peterborough Telegraph: “When we were inside the doorman apologised and said there was lots of trouble on New Year’s Eve allegedly involving people that were believed to be travellers.

“I said if it’s one family you can’t ban every single person. If they turned away all black people or Asian people there would be a huge fuss about it.”

Kayleigh said she wrote a review on Facebook and had people from the traveller community saying they too had been refused entry.

She has now rung up the head office of Greene King, which runs the pub, to get a response. She added: “I can’t believe a company is doing this. If it was just me and my husband we would have gone elsewhere, but Toby Carvery do not serve children’s food.”

The claims were put to Mulberry Tree Farm, which is run by Greene King, on Tuesday, and a spokesperson replied: “Due to a local event and on the advice from the police we had extra security on site on New Year’s Day to manage entry into the car park.

“We apologise for any offence or inconvenience caused by the way it was implemented. Along with many other restaurants in the area police have advised we remain closed. We hope to be able to re-open as soon as possible.”

The pub in Kempley Close, just off the A15 London Road, which first opened on December 18, has now written on Facebook that it is planning to re-open today (Thursday, January 4).

A police spokesman said the force is investigating allegations a man, who was with a number of other people, threatened and intimidated customers and staff at the establishment at 3pm on New Year’s Eve before leaving.

Police were also called at just after 3pm the following day to another confrontation between a group of people and door staff at the venue. The spokesman said the people drove off before police were able to attend.

Asked by the PT whether police had advised restaurants in Hampton to close, a police spokeswoman said this was not the case.

But on Mulberry Tree Farm she added: “Before the restaurant opened we carried out a visit to ensure the licence holder was familiar with the requirements of their licence. During this visit we advised that as the licence holder they have the right to close the venue as and when they wish to do so.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “Given that many pubs are closing, it is good to see that a new one has opened. I very much hope that the issues concerned can be quickly dealt with and business can resume as normal.”

