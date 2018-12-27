Peterborough family desperate to bring Alice (2) home from hospital as she fights leukaemia

The parents of a two-year-old battling leukaemia are desperate to bring their little girl home as she prepares to spend Christmas in hospital.

Alice Hudson from Welland has been receiving treatment since November 9 , but recently had to stop chemotherapy as a respiratory virus has made her even weaker.

She is currently having vitamins intravenously through a catheter as she lies in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge as nothing can go through her stomach.

Alice’s mum Sherrie Wright (33) wants to bring Alice home once she recovers from the virus, but doctors have written a letter in support of her claim that the top floor flat she rents off Cross Keys Homes is not fit for her to return to due to concerns over damp, mould, a lack of heating and flights of steps to be climbed.

Sherrie and Alice’s dad Ash Hudson are between them at their daughter’s bedside every minute of the day.

Sherrie said a new home would mean Alice could be reunited with her one-year-old brother Michael. They are extremely close and are badly missing each other.

Sherrie said: “To have my kids home together would mean the world to me. I wouldn’t care where they gave me just as long as my daughter can come home. Having my two kids together would not only be fantastic for me as a mum but a good thing for Alice. There’s only a year between my children but they are extremely close and the doctor said apart from all the medication they can give, it helps to be home with a normal lifestyle.

“Me and her dad are here every day. One of us is there 24 hours a day. They are still hopeful that once she turns a corner with how poorly she is she can carry on her chemotherapy plan which is two-and-a-half years.”

A spokeswoman for Cross Keys said its surveyor attended the flat last month but found no evidence of damp, while the heating was working. She said any condensation was due to the house being unheated and that it will carry out work to manage that. However, she said Cross Keys will inspect the flat again due to the doctor’s letter.

The spokeswoman added: “We appreciate Miss Wright and her family are facing a traumatic time and we are doing all we can to support them.

“We have worked to support Miss Wright’s application for alternative housing. This is carried out through Peterborough City Council, and the family is now in the priority band for a new home when one becomes available. However, two bedroom homes are in short supply.”

There is a fundraising page to help the family move to a new home and buy equipment that Alice will need. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/alices-leukaemia-journey.