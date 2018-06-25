Peterborough engineering giant secures prestigious £5 million order

A leading engineering company has secured a multi-million contract from the Government.

Peter Brotherhood, of Papyrus Road, Werrington, has secured a two year contract from a UK Government agency worth about £5 million.

Details of the contract and the agency have not been released.

Bosses say the order has the potential to open new markets for the company.

News of the order was revealed in a trading update released by Peter Brotherhood’s parent company Avingtrans, of Chatteris Business Park, Chatteris, which also owns Chatteris-based Stainless Metalcraft.

It is one of a number of important contracts secured by Peter Brotherhood, which has 145 staff, since the 151-year-old company was revived after being bought by Luton-based Hayward Tyler in 2015. Two years later Hayward Tyler, including Peter Brotherhood, were bought by Avingtrans.

Austen Adams, managing director of the process solutions division, said: “We are delighted to secure a new and significant contract for Peter Brotherhood which, following the Hayward Tyler acquisition, is an important part of the Avingtrans group and gives the group significant opportunities to tender for new business in new markets.”

A company spokesman said: “The UK Government agency, which is a new customer for Peter Brotherhood, has signalled that access to our large scale, world-class facility will give Avingtrans the opportunity to tender for further business.

“The contract’s implementation will utilise a combination of resources from both Peter Brotherhood and Metalcraft. The Board views this win as further justification for acquiring Hayward Tyler Group and demonstrates its successful integration.

In its update, Avingtrans says trading to May 31 this year remains strong.

It adds that the Group has a robust order book and following its acquisitions, expects profits next year to be better than expected.

Chief executive Steve McQuillan said: “This is an excellent contract win for Austen and his team and it demonstrates the leverage that the group can exercise by co-ordinating the efforts of the teams in different business units with complementary capabilities.”

