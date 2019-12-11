Peterborough drivers urged to be more considerate after fire engine unable to get past parked cars

Drivers in Peterborough are being urged to think more carefully about where they park after a fire engine was left unable to get past parked cars.

Firefighters from the Dogsthorpe Station said they were unable to get down some roads in Peterborough at the weekend, including at Colwyn Avenue (off Oxney Road).

A fire engine unable to pass cars in Colwyn Avenue. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fortunately, they were not tackling an emergency at the time.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We urge drivers to take extra care when parking their vehicles so they don’t prevent our fire engines, and other emergency services, from attending potentially life-threatening emergencies.

“As the festive season is upon us and people are out and about visiting family and friends, make sure that when you park your vehicle you always check that you’ve left enough room for a fire engine to get past.”

Advice leaflets were left on some cars to grab their attention.