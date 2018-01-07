Search

Peterborough drama group raises £1,385 for Macmillan

Judy Scotney, Ann Horrell and Abbey Knott from Macmillan cancer charity receive a cheque from John Moxon, Bill Marriott and Andy Sanders from Super-Drama following their first production EMN-170812-192334009
A five-day run of an Alan Ayckbourn classic at the Key Theatre Studio has provided a welcome boost for Macmillan Cancer Support.

SuperDrama Productions which launched in Peterborough last year with a prime objective to raise funds for charity.

It staged Relatively Speaking at the theatre in the autumn and recently presented a cheque for £1,385 - the net proceeds - to a representative of Macmillan.

A spokesman said: “We are amazed at the amount of support we received for SuperDrama’s first production.”

This year the group will raise money for Kidney  Research UK, based at Lynch Wood, and will stage  Alan Ayckbourn’s Absurd Person Singular at the Key Theatre Studio from October 9 to 13.