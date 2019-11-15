Peterborough Drama Festival will be back for 2020

Following a successful and very positive emergency meeting held earlier this year, the Peterborough Drama Festival will definitely take place in the first week of March 2020 - and now is the time to enter.

The long-running festival was cancelled due to deep snow in 2018 and, as a result, this year’s entries were lower in number than they have been for 50 years.

However, the committee have worked hard to improve publicity - particularly on social media - and members are hopeful that the 2020 festival will attract entries from right across the whole county.

The Festival encourages private individual entries as well as those from local schools, theatre groups and local organisations. This covers all age groups from infant to senior citizen.

Steve Cutts, vice-chairman of the Festival Committee said: “Several of our young performers from previous years have moved on to a successful career in the theatre and many of them believe that our festival was instrumental in developing confidence, communication skills and a love of literature and performance.

“The International Federation of Festivals’ adjudicators praise our high standards and are always delighted to return to Peterborough.”

But time is short. All entries for the 2020 Festival must be received before November 25. Further details at www.peterboroughdramafestival.org.uk