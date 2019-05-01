Peterborough date for comedian Ed Byrne

A familiar face on TV comedy shows, funnyman Ed Byrne is set to bring his new tour If I’m Honest to Peterborough in the new year.

Following his biggest ever tour last year, in which Ed sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and many of his nationwide dates, one of the finest observational comics in the industry has included Peterborough New Theatre, in Broadway, on his even bigger brand-new tour for 2019/2020.

You can join him on January 29 as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com