Peterborough dance spectacular with Brendan Cole helps break £1m fund-raising barrier for NSPCC

A dance spectacular featuring former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough raised £25,500 to support NSPCC services locally

Strictly Be Dazzled, organised by the Peterborough Business Support Group of the NSPCC, was sold out months in advance – and takes the total raised by the group over the £1 million barrier since it launched back in 1996. Main sponsors for the event were Buckles Solicitors LLP, The Larkfleet Group, MPB Structures Ltd and Holiday Inn Peterborough West

Brendan Cole addresses the 250 guests at the NSPCC Strictly Be Dazzled event at Holiday Inn West.'Photo: Martin Bird Photography.

Over 250 guests enjoyed a champagne reception, three-course dinner and cabaret from local singer Nicole Lawrence and Tim Chown and the Cyr Wheel before Brendan Cole and his dance partner Faye Huddleston thrilled the audience with a mix of high energy dances and chat. Heart FM Breakfast presenter Kev Lawrence and actress Suzanne Shaw hosted the proceedings.

There was a silent auction and raffle and well known local auctioneer John Castley helped swell the coffers by selling a number of auction items donated by local businesses and NSPCC supporters.

“This was a record fund-raising total for this event, our seventh ‘Strictly’ evening - and everyone had a wonderful time to ensure that we continue to support vulnerable children and their families in Peterborough,” said event organiser Carol Collier.

“We were supported by many local businesses and it is an amazing achievement that the event helped push the total fund raising barrier for the Peterborough Business Support Group over the £1million,” she added.

Event organiser Carol Collier and NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group chairman Chris Collier are pictured with Brendan Cole and Faye Huddlestone.'Photo: Martin Bird Photography

Future events planned for the charity include Brains of Peterborough on June 4; Bike Ride and fun run around Rutland Water on June 9; Charity Golf Day in King’s Lynn on September 19 and then a joint fund raising Black Tie event ‘Blingo’ with Macmillan Cancer Support on October 18.