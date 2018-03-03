Peterborough dance crews qualify for street dance world championship

Danzfusion, a Peterborough based dance school, will compete in the United Dance Organisation (UDO)World Championships in Glasgow and the European Championships held in Germany, later this year.

The dance group competed in the UDO’s East Anglia Street Dance Championship at the Vivacity Bushfield Leisure Centre in Peterborough on Sunday, February 11. They won a haul of trophies in the solo, duo and team categories.

United Youth U18 Beginner with Bruno Perrier, Chris and Wes

Dance crews from the school, United Youth and Mini Mash Ups, both placed 3rd in their categories and therefore qualified for the major championships.

The annual event brought together over 1,000 street dancers and spectators from East Anglia and the wider region, and showcased a range of hugely popular street dance movements. The dancers were judged by industry professionals in different performance categories, including solos, duos and teams.

Jenna Kane, founder of Danzfusion, said: “I am so proud of each and every dancer. They all put their hearts into their performance and it could clearly be seen on the day just how much they love to dance. We are all super excited for the UDO World championships and can’t wait to get stuck into rehearsals. Glasgow here we come!”