Peterborough dad’s special thanks to medics who saved his life

A man who lost his leg - and nearly lost his life - in a horrific collision with a car in Peterborough city centre has thanked medics who helped save his life - by raising more than £2,000 for charity.

Father of two Gary Outterside (45) was critically injured when a car ran into him as he walked down Park Road in Peterborough in January.

RTC Park Road, Peterborough involving car and pedestrian EMN-180117-145417009

His left leg was severed in the crash, while he suffered numerous injuries to his right leg, and had his pelvis smashed.

Gary is still recovering - but on Saturday he attended a charity race night at The Coopers Pub in Bretton to raise money for Magpas - the medics who carried out lifesaving treatment by the road. The event raised £2,200 - more than four times the target.

Gary, who was living at Thorpe Road at the time of the accident, said he still clearly remembered the incident He said: “I was walking past Westgate House when I saw a car hit the wall. He reversed out and then went forward again - which is when he hit me.

“One of my legs was pinned against the wall, and the other was severed. I tried to get up, but I saw my foot was 20 metres away.”

As a result of the incident, Gary lost a lot of blood - and doctors said his life was saved by two men - Dean Taylor and Marcin Goralski - who dashed to the scene and used belts as tourniquets.

Gary said: “I don’t remember the two guys, but I would not be here if it was not for them. We invited them to the event on Saturday but I don’t think they could make it. I would like to meet them to say thanks and buy them a pint.

“I had a blood transfusion by the side of the road before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. I was there for a month, and then in Peterborough City Hospital for two weeks.”

Gary is now in a wheelchair, but is learning to walk again.

The event on Saturday was especially important for Gary, who also needed Magpas three years ago when he suffered severe head injuries in an incident on Christmas Day,

As a result of the Christmas incident he was unable to take up a job as a site manager on a building site, as the injuries left him partially sighted- and he was actually walking to the Job Centre when the Park Road incident happened.

He said: “The staff at Magpas are brilliant - they are worth every penny they get.

“Without them, I would not be here today.”

Gary’s mum, Sandra Hoyland and stepdad Peter Hoyland were at the charity event and Sandra said:” It was a really great night - lots of people came along, and to raise so much money for the charity is fantastic. We are so grateful for what they did for Gary.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man, aged in his 80s, who had been driving the car in the crash has since died in unrelated circumstances.