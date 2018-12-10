Peterborough cyclists play Santa with incredible teddy donation to hospital

Father Christmas was given a day off as dozens of Peterborough cyclists got on their bikes to deliver toys to children in hospital.

The Peterborough All-Terrain Cycling Enthusiasts (PACE) carried out the huge 35 mile ride from Yaxley to Peterborough City Hospital - taking the ‘scenic route’ - to deliver hundreds of teddy bears to the intensive care unit. Nearly 70 rides took part despite the chilly wintry weather. Wayne Langley, one of the organisers, said: “It went really well this year. It was the fourth year we have held the ride, and we still have a few fund raising events this week. In previous years we have done the ride for the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital and for foster children - but this year we wanted to help the NICU at the hospital, as a few of the riders have had children in there. We have had the whole community supporting us, donating bears in their shopping, and we had a couple of hundred bears collected. It means they can be split between wards at the hospital.”

