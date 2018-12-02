Peterborough crowds enjoy hanging around for spectacular of music and lights

Christmas started with a bang at a Peterborough shopping centre with a spectacular music and lights display.

The festive lights were turned on at Peterborough One Retail Park on Saturday night with Christmas shoppers treated to an incredible show, before fireworks lit up the sky.

The highlight of the event was Spark! - a street theatre company which saw a group of brightly lit drummers weaving their way through the crowds in a kaleidoscope of colour and sound.

The celebrations started at 5pm, leading up to the big switch on of the huge Christmas tree lights at 7pm.

There was also the chance for families to enjoy the retail park’s winter wonderland, with the specially built ice rink open for youngsters to get their skates on and have a go.

There are a range of Christmas activities planned for the rink - including a festive disco for adults (aged 18+) on Friday, December 14 and the chance for children to skate with Santa on Monday, December 17 and Tuesday, December 18.

The rink will remain open until January 6.

For more details, or to book a session on the rink, visit www.pe1.co.uk

And shoppers were also given a treat at Peterborough Market on Friday night, when Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash switched on the Christmas lights. He was joined by Mayoress Doreen Roberts and Santa Claus to press the button to light up the market on Friday night.