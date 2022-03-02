Peterborough couple who have fundraised for vulnerable Ukranian families for 25 years ‘horrified’ Russian invasion as friends hide in basements

John and Rosie Sandall, from Longthorpe in Peterborough, have travelling to Ukraine for a quarter of a century to provide help for severely disabled children and their families, running the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal. They have been given the freedom of Peterborough for their charity work.

But over the past week, they have watched in horror as the Russian invasion has continued.

Rosie said: “We’ve been watching the news in horror at what is happening in Ukraine.

A home in Kienka village, Ukraine, where Sergei - friend to John and Rosie Sandall - lives, which has been bombed

“Chernihiv, where we have many friends, had been badly bombed. We keep seeing on the news buildings and streets that we know being bombed.

“Most of our friends are hiding in basements under their apartments often without power or toilets. “They are absolutely terrified. One family has moved into their bathroom as it has no windows which could be shattered by bombs.

“We heard on Tuesday that a village where two of our disabled friends live was badly bombed. Our most disabled friend, Sergei, is bed bound there he is unable to even sit up let alone move. Now his family have no water, heating or power. We are in touch throughout the day and night supporting our dear friends whom we regard as our dear Ukrainian family.

“A friend who lives just outside Kyiv has been hiding in a basement with her husband and two children.

“Most shops are closed and people are sharing food to help each other. We are supporting our families by sending money as we wouldn’t be able to get aid to them at present. We appreciate all that people are doing to collect aid for refugees.

“The whole situation is terrifying. All the families we support have severely disabled family members so many are simply unable to climb down flights of stairs to hide in basements. They just hope their apartments are not hit by shells.

“We sincerely pray that peace will come soon for Ukraine.”