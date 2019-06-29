Peterborough community garden boosted thanks to local companies

Thanks to the support of two local companies, residents and school pupils will be able to enjoy a brand­­ new classroom and activity room at the WestRaven Community Garden at Westwood, Peterborough.

Burmor Construction supplied the concrete base for the new timber building, while employees from Mastercard painted the inside and outside of the room as part of their community volunteering commitment.

The WestRaven Community Garden is part of the WestRaven Big Local project, a resident led initiative funded by the Lottery and supported by Cross Keys Homes, to transform the local area and provide community amenities, such as the garden and café.

The garden is regularly used by local groups including nurseries, schools and environmental charities, and the classroom will provide an additional learning space that can be used all year round regardless of weather conditions.

Burmor Construction have recently completed building 16 affordable homes near the garden for CKH, Peterborough’s largest housing association.

Scott Broadbent, quantity surveyor with Burmor, said “Our directors are keen on supporting the local communities in which we work wherever possible.

“When we heard about this classroom and how it will enable the garden to offer all weather educational and recreational activities we jumped at the chance to provide the labour to help.”

Mastercard volunteer Daniela Scimeca said “We are really lucky that our company allows us to take time out of the office to support local good causes.

“It is brilliant for us to be able to get out of the office and into the community and to do some work that will really have a lasting impact for local people.”

CKH chief executive, Claire Higgins said: “A large part of our neighbourhood in Westwood has been transformed and revitalised in recent years thanks to a combination of the dedication of local residents, our own commitment to building communities and our partnership with great local companies, such as Burmor and Mastercard, who have really gone above and beyond.

“This new classroom is a great new addition to a garden that in such a short space of time has gone from neglected land to a resource highly valued by the whole community.”