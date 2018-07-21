Peterborough church’s fundraiser was hot stuff

Music, dance and fundraising stalls helped ensure All Saints’ Church summer fete was a success once more - even though there was competition from the England football team on TV.

The Rev Mark Bridgen said: “We made £1,400 which wasn’t bad considering most, of course, went from 2.30pm for the England game! It was a beautiful day, hot and sunny and a lot of people enjoyed the fete for the first two hours.

All Saints church summer fete at Itter Park. Singer Sophie Lewis EMN-180707-181714009

“I am really grateful to City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble, Tu Danse Peterborough Dance School and Thomas Dunleavy who provided us with entertainment, and for the Deputy Mayor who opened the fete. The Church of All Saints Paston is most of all grateful to the Friends of Itter Park for all their help in assisting with the organisation of the fete and helping us on the day.”