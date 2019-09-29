Peterborough choirs sing with world famous band

The world-famous Foden’s Band were in Peterborough for one night only- and three of the city’s award-winning choirs had the privilege of sharing the Cresset stage with them.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir have - over the last few years - established a track-record of bringing some of the world’s top brass bands to the city, including Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Black Dyke Band, and Brighouse and Rastrick.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir performed with Foden's Band.

A household name in the world of brass bands for over 100 years, Foden’s Band continue to thrill audiences with their virtuosity and flexibility in a huge range of styles, far beyond the boundaries of the usual brass band concert repertoire .

“Foden’s Band is a musical Magic Carpet,” says conductor Howard Snell.

“It continually takes the listener to places that few other ensembles rarely even approach.”