Peterborough choirs sing with world famous band

The world-famous Foden’s Band were in Peterborough for one night only- and three of the city’s award-winning choirs had the privilege of sharing the Cresset stage with them.
Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir have - over the last few years - established a track-record of bringing some of the world’s top brass bands to the city, including Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Black Dyke Band, and Brighouse and Rastrick.
A household name in the world of brass bands for over 100 years, Foden’s Band continue to thrill audiences with their virtuosity and flexibility in a huge range of styles, far beyond the boundaries of the usual brass band concert repertoire .
“Foden’s Band is a musical Magic Carpet,” says conductor Howard Snell.
“It continually takes the listener to places that few other ensembles rarely even approach.”