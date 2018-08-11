Peterborough choir up against the world’s best

Peterborough Male Voice Choir recently represented the city at the prestigious Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod, performing alongside top male choirs from around the world.

In a competition which was televised live on S4C they performed a complex repertoire designed to showcase their vocal skills, and were highly praised by the adjudicators for their “accomplished performance” and “excellent style”.

Other competitors in the male voice category included the renowned Golden Gate Men’s Chorus from San Francisco and Macclesfield Male Voice Choir, as well as choirs from Germany and Wales.

William Prideaux, director of Peterborough Male Voice Choir, said: “The Eisteddfod was everything we hoped for and more.

“We’re thrilled with the standard of our performance and we thoroughly enjoyed watching the other competitors – there were some outstanding choirs in the male choir category, and some exceptional singing. It’s a real pleasure to see our male choir colleagues perform and we always come home buzzing with new ideas.”

He added: “ I am so proud of their achievements and humbled by their perseverance, commitment and hard work.”

PMVC will return to Wales in November, to participate in the International North Wales Choral Festival at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.