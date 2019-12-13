Peterborough choir’s concert raises over £1,600 for Parkinson’s UK

It’s not quite Christmas but “Nearly Christmas” and Peterborough Take Note Community Choir celebrated the season with their aptly named concert at Queen Katharine Academy in Walton.

The choir decided that in keeping with the season of goodwill they wanted to support the local charity Parkinson’s UK Peterborough branch.

The charity’s chairperson, Ruth Brinkler-Long, and a team of volunteers provided the refreshments and organised the raffle. During the evening Ruth spoke about the charity’s work and how money raised would benefit people with Parkinson’s Disease in Peterborough.

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Gul Nawaz, attended and drew the raffle. In total over £1,600 was raised for Parkinson’s UK.

The concert itself was a great success and an audience of around 200 were treated to Christmas classics such as: Silent Night, John Rutter’s Nativity Carol, Mary Did You Know and White Christmas.

Choir member, Callum MacKenzie, wrote a piece especially for the choir entitled “Offline This Christmas”, encouraging people to put down their phones and spend time with family!

The choir was conducted by musical director, Robin Norman, accompanied on piano by Kathe Wright Kaufman and Damian Vidal on drums.