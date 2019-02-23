Peterborough Chinese School hold new year celebrations

Youngsters celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Pig at a spectacular Chinese New Year performance.

While the Chinese New Year began earlier this month, the Peterborough Chinese School held celebrations this week at Jack Hunt School, with the event finishing with a stunning Lion Dance. Janice Deng from the Chinese School said: “The performance by Chinese school students in Jack Hunt School Great Hall included singing, reciting poems, a choir, a stage play of Snow White, piano playing and a lion dance.” Janice said along with the Chinese New Year, the event was also held to mark the Chinese Lantern Festival. In total, about 50 youngsters took to the stage for the performance, with more than 200 people in the audience. After the show, there was a large Chinese banquet, followed by an auction of ornaments and a raffle. The Chinese school currently has more than 130 people taking part in nine classes, from beginners to experts. Anyone interested in learning Manderin should search Peterborough Chinese School on Facebook for more information.

