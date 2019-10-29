Peterborough children choose city’s top toy for Christmas

Hundreds of lucky children got their hands on some of the most popular toys in town last week as Christmas toy testing came to Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

And after a week of laser shooting, remotely controlling trucks, listening to singing dolls and recreating Toy Story 4, the number one toy this Christmas has been crowned. Owleez - the £50 winner - beat stiff competition from more than 20 other toys to get to the top spot - based on the children’s feedback about what they loved and why. The winner, from Argos, is an interactive baby owl toy that can fly! Owleez’ eyes light up for different moods and responds to your touch. Feed, pet, tickle and rock Owleez just like a real pet and hear cute sounds as you play. But it was a super-close call with every toy tested receiving brilliant feedback from these diligent little testers! The top five toys were: Owleez, Argos (£50); Boppi the booty shakin’ llama, Argos (£25); Two-player laser tag, MenKind (£35); Rock crawler remote control truck, MenKind (£40); Mario Kart remote control racer, Argos (£40); The other toys tested this year included: 120 Piece Train set, John Lewis & Partners (£60); Talking Baby Doll (£15) and Combi Pram (£35), John Lewis & Partners; Foldable Scooter Blue (£69), John Lewis & Partners; Wall climbing tarantula, MenKind (£20); Singing Ana and Elsa Frozen 2 dolls, Disney Store (£17 each); Woody and friends dolls from Toy Story 4 – Woody (£25), Jessie (£25), Forky (£14), Bullseye (£25), Bo Peep (£25), Disney Store; What Am I game, Flying Tiger (£4). Rebecca Keefe, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Toy Testing was so popular again this year! We had no idea what would come out on top because the kids genuinely loved everything … we apologise if our testers’ Christmas lists are looking a little long! This free event was the perfect chance for families – and Santa – to see what tickles every child’s fancy. It gave our retailers the chance to stock up on these popular toys too!”

