Peterborough child being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital to appear on ITV show with Paul O’Grady

A girl from Peterborough who is being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London will feature in a brand new prime time ITV series.

The six-part series, fronted by comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady, will follow the lives of some of the 618 children and their families who come through the doors of GOSH every day.

Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes will feature four-year-old Angel Sabu from Netherton who has dialysis at GOSH three times a week.

Doctors discovered that Angel had tumours on both her kidneys when she was three months old and chemotherapy to treat her was unsuccessful.

She was transferred to GOSH for surgery to remove both her kidneys and she is now on the kidney transplant waiting list.

The fifth episode of the series sees Paul visit Angel’s fourth birthday party on Eagle Ward at the hospital to celebrate with her family, friends and staff.

Angel’s mum Honey said: “Angel really enjoyed being in front of the camera and being centre of attention. She really likes meeting new people.

“It was special for Angel and I who have been coming to the hospital for years. We’re really excited and happy to take part. When we show her she’s on TV she will be shocked.

“I hope more people will learn about GOSH. You never know what’s going to happen in life and some people are really worried about going to hospital, but GOSH isn’t like that.

“The programme will give them a better understanding of the amazing work that happens at the hospital. Hopefully, that means more people will support GOSH.”

Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes aims to provide a unique insight into one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals and the lives of the brave and resilient children who are treated there every day.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to get to know the dedicated staff who care for and treat children from across the UK who have some of the most serious and complex conditions.

Paul meets a number of children from all corners of Britain, with each 30 minute episode focusing on two or three children and their journey through their specialist and pioneering treatment.

Paul said: “It has been an absolute honour to film at GOSH, meeting children like Angel and their families as they go through some of their toughest days. They were truly inspiring.

“I have so much admiration for the truly dedicated staff who treat and care for them. I can’t wait for you all to meet all the cheeky characters, happy faces and brave families that I had the privilege of meeting.”

The fifth episode of Paul O’Grady’s Little Heroes will air on Wednesday, September 5 on ITV at 8pm.