Peterborough chef Damian hits the road with pierogi

Damian Wawrzyniak, the chef behind Peterborough’s House of Feasts restaurant at Eye, has taken his signature Central and Eastern European treats on the road to Springfields Outlet, the shopping and leisure destination in Spalding.

His Pierogi Kiosk concept is bringing Eastern European pierogi (filled dumplings), sourdough bread sandwiches and desserts direct to the shopping destination from House of Feasts in specially designed American Airstream style trailers.

Pierogi are made by wrapping unleavened dough around a savoury or sweet filling and cooking in boiling water, or pan-frying.

Damian said: “I want to bring Eastern European food to a wide audience and Springfields Outlet is the perfect destination for our next Pierogi Kiosk.

“For busy shoppers on-the-go, these delicious dumplings are ideal. If you know them, you know how good they are!

“For me, it’s always been about introducing diners to Polish dishes with a British twist.”

Simon Stone, retail director of Springfields Outlet said: “Offering a wide choice of fantastic food and drink has always been our aim at Springfields. Damian’s Pierogi Kiosk will be an innovative addition to the offer, a perfect treat for shopping trips.

“Anyone who has been fortunate enough to visit Damian’s restaurant will be well aware of the quality of the delicious food being served up.

“We feel really honoured that he has chosen Springfields Outlet. As well as Pierogi, we have everything you need for a perfect Christmas at Springfields. Weekday late night shopping runs up until Christmas with all stores open until 9pm with free parking after 6pm.”

Damian’s latest Pierogi Kiosk is now open at Springfields until May 2020.