Peterborough charity will find a home for those unwanted gifts

Christmas may be over for another year, but one local children’s charity is already looking forward to Santa’s arrival in 2020.

The Peterborough-based children’s charity, Little Miracles, has issued an appeal to local people to donate any unwanted gifts and January sale bargains to their Christmas fundraising drive.

Last year, more than 200 children with additional needs benefited from the generosity of families across the region when gifts were distributed at the charity’s Christmas party held at the Holiday Inn.

This year, Little Miracles is hoping to play Santa to up to 400 children.

Jack Cook, business development officer of the charity, said: “Every year we work tirelessly to give children a much-needed boost at Christmas, and we are always bowled over by the generosity of local people.

“In the past, storage of donated items was a big issue for us, but when Quick Self Storage heard we needed help, they stepped forward to offer us as much space as we need to store donated gifts, children’s clothes and play equipment.”

Tom Jarvis of Quick Self Storage added: “Throughout the UK, it is estimated that there are at least 800,000 children under the age of 16 with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Little Miracles helps hundreds of local families facing challenges every year, and ensures that they receive the support they so desperately need. We are delighted that we can provide the space to recreate Santa’s workshop here in Peterborough.”

If you can help, the charity would be grateful for any new gifts suitable for children and young people from a few months old to 25. All other gifts are welcome for tombola or raffle prizes to raise much-needed funds. Any donations can be dropped at reception at Quick Self Storage, 1 John Wesley Road, Peterborough, PE4 6ZL – Telephone: 01733 834 183.