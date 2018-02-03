Peterborough charity’s theatre workshop

Peterborough charity Goldhay Arts has been working with nationally-acclaimed Eastern Angles Theatre Company to help make performing arts more accessible.

The Bretton-based charity specialises in providing activities for adults with learning difficulties.

Peterborough charity Goldhay Arts with nationally-acclaimed Eastern Angles

Participants aged between 19 and 73 from Goldhay Arts took part in a two-hour drama workshop funded by sponsors Ensors Accountants. The workshop took place on the set of Eastern Angles’ latest production ‘The Ladykillers of Orton Brimbles’ at the Key Theatre Studio.

Eastern Angles’ Development Manager Karen Goddard said: “The group from Goldhay Arts were absolutely brilliant. They really got stuck in and loved getting on stage, taking part in various acting exercises and talking to our actors and production team. They learned a lot about how a theatre performance is created, and afterwards they loved watching the finished show.

“It’s great to be able to make theatre that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age or disability. We hope to be working more with Goldhay Arts over the next few months.”