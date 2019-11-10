Peterborough charity aims to plant a tree for every city resident

With support from local residents, community groups and businesses, the Peterborough Environment City Trust has recently reached a milestone of planting more than 100,000 trees across Peterborough.

Now, the charity is asking for the public’s help to reach its target of planting 230,000 trees in total.

PECT is creating a ‘Forest for Peterborough’ with the aim of planting a tree for every resident in the city in order to improve our green spaces, create vital wildlife habitats, improve the biodiversity value of existing green spaces or planted areas and to help the environment.

To tie in with National Tree Week, held from the November 23 to December 1, and Tree Charter day on November 30, the charity is calling for local landowners to get in touch if they have potential land for planting on.

National Tree Week is an annual celebration that marks the start of the winter planting season.

“Through landowners nominating their green spaces, it enables us to form a more comprehensive ‘city forest’ in Peterborough,” said PECT’s natural environment lead Tony Cook.

“We need to secure these pockets of land for planting to help increase tree coverage, improve our local environment and to help tackle climate change.”

If you have land or know anybody who has available space and an interest in creating a new woodland, forest, shelterbelt or wildlife copse, PECT would like to hear from you. You can email forest@pect.org.uk.