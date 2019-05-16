Peterborough characters from the 70s - who remembers ‘Buzby’?

I took these two pictures in the late 70s, writes columnist Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The man with the “Make someone happy” and “A friend for life” bags I nicknamed Buzby as he was sometimes confused with Nobby.

I am curious about who people were and what became of them and feel it is important they are not forgotten.

I like to think my photography in documenting the changing face of our city serves this purpose. Perhaps readers will be able to put stories behind my characters.

As usual, contact me via my website www.chrisporsz.com