Peterborough celebrates Easter in the sun with parade, egg hunts and donations

Peterborough celebrated the glorious Easter weekend in the sun with a parade, egg hunts and donations.

The annual Walk of Witness parade and service was held from 10am on Good Friday, beginning at Stanley Recreation Ground on Broadway, with churches from across Peterborough coming together. A cross was carried through Peterborough city centre with an outdoor service then being held in Cathedral Square. On Monday the Rotary Club of Peterborough held a Easter bunny fun run at Ferry Meadows from 9.30am. Participants were able to do Easter bonnets and fancy dress for the annual three kilometre race, which raises funds for local causes. Donations of Easter eggs were also made at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward. Peterborough United captain Alex Woodyard, goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, defender Jason Naismith, midfielders Louis Reed and Callum Cooke and Posh Ladies goalkeeper Sophie Powell spent time on the ward handing out Easter eggs to children at the hospital last week. They were joined by the club’s very own ‘Easter Bunny’ Peter Burrow, the Mick George mascot Mick the Skip and club chief executive Bob Symns, who funded the Easter eggs. There was even a sweet treat for the nurses, doctors and play team staff. The players spent time interacting with the children and posing for pictures with staff on the ward. Moreover, martial arts students at MPSK in Bretton carried out a collection which funded 90 Easter eggs and 15 chocolate bunnies for children on the same ward. The ward is very close to owners Ian and Shannon Parker’s hearts as Shannon’s son spent a lot of time there after he was born up until he was around a year old. Ian said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the team for their kind donations to make this happen. Giving to others is one of the greatest things you can do in life and if that means that even a chocolate egg can give a poorly child a smile on their face, then that is a great feeling.” Shannon said: “It’s a lovely idea, and the support we have from our students and parents with all these types of things we do is absolutely incredible. The Amazon ward is very close to my heart as they really looked after my little boy when he was very sick. I was one of those parents sitting on the ward for days and it’s not a nice experience seeing your child suffer. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s the little things that bring such joy to your child in those times and may just make them forget what they are going through for five minutes.”

1. Easter in Peterborough Rotary Club of Peterborough Easter Bunny Run around Ferry Meadows. Runners Emma Stebbings and Tracy Brownley EMN-190422-222251009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Easter in Peterborough Rotary Club of Peterborough Easter Bunny Run around Ferry Meadows. Runners Anna Bane, Kathryn Bain and Anita Garfoot EMN-190422-222302009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Easter in Peterborough Rotary Club of Peterborough Easter Bunny Run around Ferry Meadows. EMN-190422-222324009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Easter in Peterborough Rotary Club of Peterborough Easter Bunny Run around Ferry Meadows. EMN-190422-222335009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more