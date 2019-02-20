Peterborough Cathedral grateful after generous freezer donation for night shelter

The generosity of the Hughes Trade Peterborough branch has made a real difference to volunteers at the cathedral who are preparing to host the Light Project Peterborough Winter Night Shelter next month.

This is the first year that the cathedral has hosted the night shelter and, when planning how to feed 12 guests and volunteers for seven nights with a hot evening meal and a cooked breakfast, it quickly became clear that a new freezer would be essential.

Canon Sarah Brown with Rob Goldsmith and members of the Hughes delivery team

Upon hearing this, the staff of the Peterborough branch at Hughes Trade offered to lend a suitable freezer for a month and deliver it on site.

Rob Goldsmith, the team leader of the store, said: ”As a company Hughes are very much part of the local community, so it is great to be able to help a local project which benefits our community directly.”

Sarah Brown, the Canon Missioner who is overseeing the cathedral’s hospitality, said: “I can’t thank Hughes enough! Their generosity means that volunteers can prepare 84 meals ahead of time which means that we can really concentrate on showing the best possible love and care to our guests when they are with us.

“I was bowled over to hear of Rob’s offer and want to thank all concerned at Hughes.”

Hughes Trade specialises in the sale and rent of domestic appliances and technology to both local businesses and public customers.

It is located in St David’s Square, Fengate.