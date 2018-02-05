Peterborough Cathedral director of music to leave his post

The director of music at Peterborough Cathedral will leave his post at the end of the summer term to take up a new position at Christ Church, the University of Oxford.

Steven Grahl, who has held his current post since 2014, presided over the re-pitching of the cathedral’s 5286-pipe Hill organ in 2015/16 and has collaborated on numerous music and education projects in the city and the diocese.

Steven’s new post as organist at Christ Church is quite unique. As well as being director of music for the cathedral and overseeing the world-class Cathedral Choir, the postholder also has significant academic roles in the Faculty of Music at the university and teaches for the college.

Steven said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed to Christ Church and to the Faculty of Music. The opportunity to continue Prof. Stephen Darlington’s excellent work and to contribute as a scholar and teacher to the vibrant life of the university is a most exciting prospect.

“In many ways I am sorry to be leaving Peterborough Cathedral after four richly fulfilling years. My work here has been invigorating and formative, and I am immensely proud of the Cathedral Choir.”

The Dean of Christ Church, The Very Revd Professor Martyn Percy, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Steven Grahl to Christ Church. He is an exceptional musician who will lead our choir into the next decade and take it to even greater heights.

“His predecessor, Stephen Darlington, will be a hard act to follow, but I know in Steven Grahl we have the right person for the job.”

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “I have worked with Steven for only the short time I have been at Peterborough, but I know from colleagues what a tremendous contribution he has made to the worship and musical life of the cathedral.

“His skill as a musician and educator is evident in all that he does and there is no doubt that music in Peterborough has flourished under his tenure.

“Given the excellent foundation he has laid, I am confident that the cathedral will be able to find a worthy successor to continue the development of the music department here. We wish him all the very best in his new role.”

In 2017 Steven Grahl recorded Even You Song by Cheryl Frances-Hoad, a work that was developed as part of an outreach project with local schools, in collaboration with professional musicians, a visual artist and a poet.

He has also led an ambitious programme of concert performances as director of both the Festival Chorus and the Peterborough Choral Society.

Steven will take up his new post in September 2018.