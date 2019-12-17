Peterborough Cathedral concert was pure Magic

Now in its ninth successful year, Christmas Magic filled Peterborough Cathedral for two performances on Saturday.

Directed by William Prideaux and featuring the city’s multi award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices with Peterborough Youth Choir and accompanied by the Cathedral organ - one of the finest in the country - Christmas Magic also included performances from Peterborough Festival Brass, including the ever-popular seasonal classic Sleigh Ride. The programme showcased festive favourites including We Three Kings, Walking in the Air, Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Little Saint Nick, The Christmas Song, Santa Baby, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas and many more! With something for all the family, young and old, both performances were packed and thoroughly enjoyed by members of the audience. Highlights from Christmas Magic will be broadcast on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire at 12pm on Christmas Eve. Christmas Magic will return to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 12th December 2020, tickets on sale now at peterboroughsings.org.uk

