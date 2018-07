Peterborough Cathedral and Shine, the charity which supports people affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus, raised more than £37,600 from their charity abseil at the cathedral.

A delighted Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to all the people who sponsored them.”

A person dressed as Spiderman abseiling down Peterborough Cathedral EMN-180519-082616009

The funds will be shared equally between the two organisations.