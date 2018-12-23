Peterborough carol service helps disabled children in Ukraine

Carol singers hit the high notes to raise money for disabled children on the other side of Europe.

More than 70 people attended a singalong at the Longthorpe home of John and Rosie Sandall and they raised £1,000 for children in Ukraine.

John and Rosie, who run the Chernobyl children’s appeal and won the Lifetime Achievement award at the PT’s Pride in Peterborough ceremony last week, will be using the money when they make their next trip to Ukraine in time for the Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

The couple support a sanatorium, a centre for disabled teenagers, an Age UK group and many families.

Rosie said: “It was a fantastic evening and we would like to thank everyone who supported us on a very wet and stormy night. The money we raised will make a huge difference for the people we support who have so very little.”