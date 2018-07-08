Peterborough care home receives ‘outstanding’ rating from Care Quality Commission

A Peterborough care home has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The highest possible rating was awarded to The Tudors Care Home in North Street, Stanground, following an inspection in April.

The venue is run by Gold Care Homes and provides care for up to 44 patients including people living with dementia.

Peterborough City Council commissions beds to the care home.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and patients were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Oliver Hayward, assistant director at the council, said: “This rating means the care home is in the top one per cent of care organisations in the region, so this is a fantastic achievement.

“The way the home has been refurbished is impressive. It includes a cinema equipped with tickets and a popcorn machine, an indoor garden, a library which holds a regular book club and many more unique features.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care at the CQC, said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements. An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment.”