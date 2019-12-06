Peterborough cancer survivor repays Macmillan

A Peterborough man has raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan to say ‘thank you’ for their help with his cancer experience.

Andrew Fitzjohn raised £2,242 from a cabaret night at Peterborough Post Office Sports and Social Club. The night was made extra special for Andrew as he also arranged a reunion with some of his old classmates from Fulbridge Junior School from the class of 1972.

Andrew said: “Everything changed when I was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in October 2018. Following an operation, I was signposted to Macmillan’s services and I used the benefits advice service that runs out of The Macmillan Robert Horrell Centre at Peterborough City Hospital, who helped me to unlock the Personal Independence Payment as I was no longer well enough to work.

“I also contacted the Macmillan Support Line who provided me with emotional support, as at times I felt confused and isolated.

“Quite early on, I decided I wanted to give back to Macmillan as I was already aware of the great work they do, particularly the Macmillan nurses. Before my diagnosis, I was a self-employed local courier for Hermes, and following sharing my personal story on Facebook, many of my customers in Newborough and Eye villages were encouraging me to hold a fundraising event.

“I was so grateful for their support, and it motivated me to start planning my cabaret night despite still going through cancer treatment. The night was a brilliant success, and it was great to see everybody. I’m already planning another event.”

Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager for Peterborough, Michelle Hutchinson said: “We’re here to help people live life, no matter what, but we can’t do it without the amazing people who fundraise for us like Andrew.”

Find out more at www.macmillan.org.uk