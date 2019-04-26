Peterborough café:bar owner Eve wants to focus on food and comedy

The Lightbox Café:Bar in Bridge Street has announced that its weekend DJ nights are to cease in order for the team to focus on the other highly successful areas of the business - food and comedy.

Owner Eve Warner (pictured) said that the decision had been “extremely difficult in light of the strong following we are very sorry to disappoint, but will in the long term, be in the best interests of the venue, staff and customers”.

Comedy night at The Lightbox

She added: “We have been established long enough now to clearly identify what it is The Lightbox is all about and what our customers want from us – in the daytime, fresh, homemade modern café food with quality coffees, licensed bar all in a friendly relaxed atmosphere.

“Our most popular evenings have been our monthly multi-act comedy nights (the next is May 30)and in conjunction with our foodie partners, our pop-up restaurants. These will continue on a more frequent basis as we can now offer our full weight of support to these events. Interestingly, the largest area of growth for us has been private venue hire in the evenings. We can offer the entire space with its capacity of approximately eighty, trained bar staff, catering options and a fully licensed bar with draught beer, wines, cocktails, soft drinks.

“With fast-growing demand, this is obviously something we are keen to nurture.”

You can contact Eve at The Lightbox Café:Bar on 01733 894444.

