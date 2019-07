Fire crews spent part of their Saturday evening putting out a building fire in Dickens Street, Eastfield, which was started deliberately.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at 9.47pm.

They were quickly able to extinguish the flames and had returned to their stations by 10.05pm.

Anyone with information n the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or by calling 101.