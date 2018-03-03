Peterborough bricklayer Carly is a female role model

A trainee construction worker is laying the foundations for her future career after becoming a female role model for one of the UK’s largest housebuilders.

Apprentice bricklayer Carly Mason (17) from Eye Green is the only female to have applied to Persimmon Homes for a hands-on construction role, much to the surprise of her friends.

RMG Photography - January 2018 Persimmon apprentice bricklayer Carly Mason, who was runner-up in the Persimmon Trade Apprentice of the Year award. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography RMG Photography

And the Peterborough Regional College student is enjoying learning the trade at the new Hampton Gardens development in Brickburn Close, off London Road.

Carly, a former pupil of Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, believes being the only female in her role is a motivating factor.

She said: “It came as a surprise to me that I might be the only female apprentice bricklayer in the country – but I’ll take that!

“I always knew I wanted to work in the construction industry and have worked on projects with my dad, so bricklaying seemed like the path for me.

Carly and John Tack

“I just want to work hard and earn good money. I might possibly end up running my own company in the future.

“I love it working with the lads and getting involved - being part of a team and building houses.

“Being a young lady at first it did kind of daunt me a little bit, but I know everyone now and they are very protective. Everyone is really kind and helpful if I need something.

“We are at Hampton Gardens and the amount of houses that we have built, it’s ‘wow’.

“It’s quite something being part of such a big scheme.”

Carly’s love of construction was nurtured by her father David, with part of her childhood spent helping to build items such as a garage and sheds.

Her family, she said, are “really proud” of her choice of career, but her decision to become an apprentice bricklayer caught her friends out.

“They were quite surprised,” said Carly. “I was very academic at school.”

And, unusually for a student, the 7.30am starts are not putting her off from pursuing a career in the construction industry.

She added: “It’s not that early - I have always been an early riser. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Working alongside Carly is Jack Hutchinson of Baston, who has recently been named CITB Inspirational Apprentice of the Year.

John Tack, contract manger at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “They are both inspirational.

“Jack believes in hard work and has proved to himself and others that effort pays off.

“He is a gang leader now and the apprentices coming in are looking up to him as a role model. Carly is doing exceptionally well and is more than holding her own. She is very hands -on and excels in her work. She is an inspiration to the lads she is working with, and gets on with them all.”