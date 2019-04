A block of garages were deliberately set on fire.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stangrond were called out at 4.40am this morning (Thursday, April 4) to Donaldson Drive in Paston.

Fire news

The crews put out the fire before returning to their stations by 5.50am.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.